Latest news

foobar2000 v1.6.9 final has been released.
Download...
foobar2000 for Mac version 2.2.32 has been released, problems playing xHE-AAC on macOS Monterey have been fixed.
Download...
iOS counterpart with the same bug fix will be available shortly.
foobar2000 v1.6.9 beta 1 with latest bug fixes has been released.
Download...
|
PerfectTUNES
a helping hand for your audio collection
Add or upgrade Album Art, De-Dup and check for ripping errors
|
dBpoweramp CD Ripper
CD ripping taken seriously
Secure Ripping from the inventors of AccurateRip, fast & bit-perfect CD ripping
|
dBpoweramp mp3 Converter
music conversion perfected
Trusted by 30 million people, easy conversion between audio formats