Latest news

2022-01-03

foobar2000 v1.6.9 final has been released.

2021-12-22

foobar2000 for Mac version 2.2.32 has been released, problems playing xHE-AAC on macOS Monterey have been fixed.

iOS counterpart with the same bug fix will be available shortly.

2021-12-15

foobar2000 v1.6.9 beta 1 with latest bug fixes has been released.

