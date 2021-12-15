foobar2000
View more screenshots foobar2000 is an advanced freeware audio player for the Windows platform.

Latest news

2022-01-03

foobar2000 v1.6.9 final has been released.
Download...

2021-12-22

foobar2000 for Mac version 2.2.32 has been released, problems playing xHE-AAC on macOS Monterey have been fixed.
Download...
iOS counterpart with the same bug fix will be available shortly.

2021-12-15

foobar2000 v1.6.9 beta 1 with latest bug fixes has been released.
Download...

View all news

advertisement
PerfectTUNES
a helping hand for your audio collection
 

 
Add or upgrade Album Art, De-Dup and check for ripping errors
dBpoweramp CD Ripper
CD ripping taken seriously
 
cdripper
 
Secure Ripping from the inventors of AccurateRip, fast & bit-perfect CD ripping
dBpoweramp mp3 Converter
music conversion perfected
 
dmc
 
Trusted by 30 million people, easy conversion between audio formats

Main features